Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm ready for adoption at Anderson Humane

Two dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm and later taken in by Anderson Humane in South Elgin are ready to find their forever homes.

Saturn and Harper were among 34 dogs brought to the United States in early November by Humane Society International. The pair and third Korean dog, dubbed Jupiter, arrived at Anderson Humane about three weeks ago.

Harper was one of three dogs brought to Anderson Humane in South Elgin after being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm. (Rick West)

While Jupiter still needs another week or two to adjust, Saturn and Harper are ready for adoption, said Dean Daubert, Anderson Humane’s chief operations officer.

“They acclimated fairly quickly,” Daubert said. “Saturn can still get a little spooked but always wants to be by your side. Harper is a little nervous in new situations. But she warms up quickly.”

He said the 2-year-old Saturn is already exhibiting the loyalty that is a trait of her Korean Jindo breed.

“She’s going to make a great companion for somebody that wants to have her by their side,” he said.

The 3-year-old collie mix Harper is looking for an energetic family who likes walks.

Molly Craig of Anderson Humane coaxes Harper to take some chicken from her hand. Harper and two other dogs were rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm and brought to the South Elgin shelter. (Rick West)

“She’s gonna be an active dog that will fit in with a family’s active lifestyle,” he said.

The three dogs from Korea arrived with a stray from Florida named Ophelia, who had to be moved from her shelter because of overcrowding from displaced dogs following Hurricane Ian. Now the 1-year-old terrier/pit bull mix is ready for a home.

“She’s wonderful,” Daubert said. “We think she’s already potty trained, loves everybody, walks great on a leash and knows a couple of cues.”

The dogs from South Korea were the first the shelter has taken in from the meat trade. The Humane Society estimates 1 million dogs a year are killed for meat in South Korea. They’re intensively bred on farms, living in squalid conditions, with many suffering from malnutrition and skin and eye diseases. Most are slaughtered at around a year old, usually by electrocution.

Daubert said people interested in adopting these or any of the 150 other dogs, cats, puppies and kittens ready for homes should visit ahconnects.org, call (847) 697-2880 or stop by the shelter at 1000 S. La Fox St. in South Elgin.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221205/dogs-that-were-rescued-from-south-korean-meat-farm-are-ready-for-adoption--