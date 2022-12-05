St. Charles recycling holiday lights through Jan. 13

The city of St. Charles is recycling holiday lights from now until Jan. 13.

St. Charles residents and businesses can drop off holiday lights (working or non-working) and extension cords to be recycled. Elgin Recycling will haul them away at no cost. In past collections, a ton of lights were collected— literally.

Drop off working or non-working holiday lights including:

• Traditional holiday lights

• LED holiday lights

• Italian Mini holiday lights

• Rope lights

• ExtensionCords

Not Accepted:

• Pre-lit garland, wreaths, or trees

• Lighted lawn decorations or ornaments

Drop off locations

St. Charles Public Library

1 S. 6th Avenue

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

St. Charles Public Works Department

1405 S. 7th Avenue

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays - Fridays

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or email alwaysrecycle@yahoo.com.

The program is sponsored by the St. Charles Natural Resources Commission, the city of St. Charles and Elgin Recycling.