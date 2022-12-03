Elburn banners to honor local veterans, military members

The Elburn Lions Club, American Legion Post 630 and the village of Elburn are teaming up to honor local veterans and reserve and active duty military members with banners that will displayed on light poles in the village.

According to a news release, the military banners will be displayed along Main Street from Hughes Road to Route 38. The banners will be 30 inches by 84 inches with a patriotic design, and will have the honoree’s photo and basic military information displayed.

Carrie Walter, president of the Elburn Lions Club, said that she and her husband, Village President Jeff Walter, saw similar banners while in Indiana, and thought it was a “great way” to honor veterans. Her goal is to have a banner on every light pole in the village.

“[As president], I have chosen to focus some of our charitable donations towards veterans issues. I am so proud to announce that we have sponsored a shelter dog for a local veteran suffering from PTSD, through Canine’s for Vets, with a $15,000 donation,” she said. “The military banners are an opportunity to honor and support our veterans.”

The banners will be double sided, so they can be seen whether driving north or south through downtown, and the sponsoring family or business information will also be visible.

They will be displayed for two three-month time periods during 2023 and 2024, for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The village is donating the time and materials to have the banners installed and removed.

Sponsorships are available for $225 and all proceeds will be shared between Elburn Lions Charities and the American Legion Post 630.

To order a banner, visit https://militarytributebanners.org/illinois/elburn-il.html.

For more information, contact Carrie Walter at elburnvetbanners@gmail.com.