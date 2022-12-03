Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners to host December meeting

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will host its next meeting from 6:30- 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Batavia Public Library.

According to a news release, the meeting will feature a potluck and white elephant gift exchange. The dinner will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by the meeting.

Guests are asked to bring a dish to pass, and for those who want to participate in the gift exchange, bring a garden-themed inexpensive wrapped gift, the release stated.

If you have any questions, contact BataviaPlainDirtGardeners@gmail.com