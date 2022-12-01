Nominating petitions available for Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District

Nominating petitions for the two-year term of the office of Director of the Kane-DuPage County Soil and Water Conservation District may be obtained between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the district’s office, 2315 Dean Street, Suite 100 in St. Charles.

To obtain a petition, proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the district must be provided. Petitions must be signed by a minimum of 25 people who are of voting age and who reside within the boundaries of the district, according to a news release.

Completed petitions must be returned to the district office by no later than 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20.