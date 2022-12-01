Batavia school district seeks community feedback after referendum fails

Batavia Public School District 101 is seeking feedback from the community to help understand the narrow voter rejection of the facilities referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The district will then use this feedback to help them take the next steps, according to a news release.

The $140 million referendum question failed by 24 votes; with over 14,000 voters casting ballots, the margin was 0.17%. The next step for the district is to determine the factors that led to this result, the release stated.

“The facility needs are clear, present and growing, so we need the community to help us with a plan to move forward,” Superintendent Lisa Hichens stated in the release.

Members of the school district boundaries are being asked to visit a newly created web page to take a survey and leave feedback at bps101.net/referendum.

The deadline to take the survey is Dec. 16.

For more information on the Batavia Public School District, visit www.bps101.net, or call 630-937-8800.