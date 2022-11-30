November 30, 2022
State Rep. Dan Ugaste to run holiday card drive for stateside and abroad troops, veterans

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois State Representative Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva (Shaw Media file photo)

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, will run a holiday card drive for troops stationed stateside and abroad, as well as veterans, according to a news release.

People of all ages are encouraged to send cards or drop them off at Ugaste’s office at 2325 Dean St., Suite 800 in St. Charles. Cards must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

Ugaste will send all cards to the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service to be distributed to veterans and active duty service members across the state.

Cards should not contain any glitter or personal information and should not be sealed in an envelope, the release stated.

