The city of Geneva has announced it will be collecting toys and gifts for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program this holiday season.

The community is invited to drop off new, unwrapped gifts at the foyer of the City Hall Building Division at 109 James St. or in the vestibule at the Geneva Public Works Department at 1800 South St. The last day donations will be accepted is Monday, Dec. 12.

For more information, visit the Toys for Tots website at toysfortots.org.