Batavia man charged with 40 felonies related to child porn

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Batavia man was charged with 20 felony counts of reproducing child pornography and 20 felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Mosser alleged that between June to November this year, David L. Newtoff, 29, of Batavia possessed and disseminated multiple images and videos of children being sexually abused, the release stated.

Kane County Associate Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo issued a warrant for Newtoff’s arrest and set his bond at $100,000, the release stated.

Newtoff surrendered at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 18, and posted $10,000 as bail or 10% of the bond that was set, and was released.

The most serious are the 20 charges of reproducing child pornography, which are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted. The other 20 charges are Class 2 felonies, four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Attempts to reach Newtoff for comment were unsuccessful and no attorney for him was listed in court records.

Newtoff’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit and the Chicago office of Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, conducted the investigation, the release stated.