‘Thanksgiving is about more than just food:’ Elburn resident, sister host free Thanksgiving dinner for the community

In 2015, Elburn resident Kristen Whitney and her sister De’Reen Vyleta of Elgin were alone on Thanksgiving Day, as many friends and family members weren’t able to gather together.

It was then, after deciding they didn’t want to cook for just two people, that the sisters came up with the idea of holding a free community Thanksgiving dinner for those who are alone or don’t want to cook or for anyone who wants to gather with neighbors to enjoy a traditional holiday meal.

De’Reen Vyleta chops celery to be used for stuffing. Sisters Kristen Whitney of Elburn and De’Reen Vyleta of Elgin will cook and serve a Thanksgiving dinner open to the public at the American Legion in Elburn on Thursday, Nov. 24. The sisters also set out sofas and recliners in the dining area to make the space more comfortable. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

This year’s free community Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the American Legion Post 630, 112 N. Main St. in Elburn. The dinner is open to the public and all ages are welcome.

After a few years of planning, Whitney, who volunteers at the Elburn Community Center, and Vyleta hosted their first Thanksgiving meal at the Legion in 2019. After canceling the event in 2020 because of the pandemic, the event returned last year with about 60 attendees, and this year, the sisters expect even more guests.

Tom Bohanek helps load some of the food that will be cooked and served during a Thanksgiving dinner open to the public at the American Legion in Elburn on Thursday, Nov. 24. Organizers also set out sofas and recliners in the dining area to make the space more comfortable. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

“We make enough food for about 100 people, and everyone gets a container for leftovers. I think we’ll have around 70 this year,” Whitney said. “We want people to come in and feel like they’re a part of the event, part of what’s going on. It’s about being thankful for what we have and being someplace where people can be together. And not have to worry about cleaning up.”

Vyleta and Whitney began shopping for the meal Friday, and the prep work began Monday. Vyleta, who does all the cooking with help from her adult children and other volunteers, said the menu will have all the Thanksgiving favorites: turkey, ham, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing and, of course, plenty of pies and other desserts.

Vyleta said she’ll spend about three hours Thursday morning in the Legion’s kitchen preparing the buffet-style meal.

“All of the recipes are mine,” she said. “I love cooking for people, and I’m good at what I do. People enjoy what I make, and that makes my heart happy. I don’t like seeing people alone, so we want to include others without making work for them. Thanksgiving is about more than just food. The food brings people together to have conversations and connections. Everyone talks around food.”

Not only does the traditional, home-cooked meal help guests feel like they’re at home, Whitney hauls out donated recliners and couches so they can gather around the Legion’s TVs to watch football games.

“We want it to look like people’s living rooms,” Whitney said. “We also set up conversation areas, too, where people can curl up on a couch with blankets and just visit.”

The first year the sisters held the dinner, they paid for everything out of their own pocket. This year, many of the costs are covered by “incredibly generous donors,” Whitney said.

“This is 100% free,” she said. “We’re not asking for donations [from guests]. Doing this just makes me happy. I can be a part of a new tradition for people. [Guests] are so thankful and appreciative and that makes my heart happy.”

The sisters plan to continue hosting the Thanksgiving dinner as long as they are able. Whitney said the number of guests continues to grow every year.

“Our hope is to outgrow the Legion and have to move someplace like Lions Park,” she said. “That’s the best problem to have ... all these people coming to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day.”

For more information about the dinner, or if you have questions, contact Whitney at elburnccc@gmail.com or call 630-365-6655.