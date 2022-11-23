Batavia police car gets hit by driver later charged with DUI

BATAVIA – An unconscious woman stopped in the middle of South Batavia early Saturday suddenly hit the gas pedal when police tried to awaken her and struck a Batavia police car, Batavia police announced in a news release.

Ashley T. Samack, 32, of the 900 block of North Deerpath Road, North Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper parking on a roadway, improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the release.

Police were called to the 800 block of South Batavia Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. in response to a complaint that there was a purple 2017 Toyota RAV4 stopped in the lanes of traffic facing north, the release stated.

Police saw the vehicle was stopped with a portion of it in the northbound inside lane and a portion within the southbound inside lane, the release stated.

The vehicle appeared to be in drive and a woman who appeared to be unconscious was sitting in the driver’s seat with her foot on the brake, the release stated.

Officers tried to awaken her by pounding on the window. As they tried to enter the vehicle, it accelerated north and struck a marked Batavia police car with its emergency lights on, the release stated.

The police car was parked and unoccupied in the southbound lanes of Batavia Avenue, the release stated.

Samack woke up during the crash and officers entered the vehicle, put it in park and shut it off, the release stated.

Batavia police could not provide more information about whether anyone was injured or how much damage was caused to the squad car.

Court records were not available Tuesday and a phone number listed for Samack was disconnected.