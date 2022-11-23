Batavia police announce road closure, traffic interruptions during the Fox & Turkey Run Thursday morning

Traffic in Batavia will be affected Thursday morning for the 2022 Fox & Turkey Run.

The Batavia Police Department has announced there will be several temporary roadblocks and traffic interruptions throughout the northwest side of the city, including the intersections of Route 31 at Houston Street, McKee Street at North Van Nortwick Avenue, North Avenue at North Van Nortwick Avenue, and North Avenue at Blackhawk Drive, according to a news release.

There will be a full road closure on Houston Street between North Island Avenue and Route 31. View full 4‐mile race route here.

The run will officially begin at 7:30 a.m. and will end at approximately 10 a.m.

The event includes a kids 1-mile run event followed by a 4‐mile family run. To the extent possible, this is an “open road” event whereby event participants share the roadway with motorists. All participants have been made aware that this is an “open road” event and have been instructed accordingly by the event organizer, the release stated.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to encounter increased pedestrian traffic from 6:30 to 10 a.m. on Route 31, Houston Street, North Island Avenue, North Van Nortwick Avenue, North Avenue and McKee Street.

Each of the roadway intersections will be staffed by public safety employees and race volunteers. Vehicular traffic will be permitted to pass whenever it is safe to do so. The event will begin and end at the Batavia Riverwalk near the Municipal Center.