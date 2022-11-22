Kane State’s Attorney’s Office plans pre-Thanksgiving DUI prevention effort

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser has announced plans to work with Kane County police agencies to stop impaired driving on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the night before Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

The initiative, called a No-Refusal operation, is designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest. Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys will be on hand to assist police officers through the search warrant process to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a lawfully requested blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law.

Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists. Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges, the release stated.