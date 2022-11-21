Village of Elburn announces deadlines for consolidated election nominations

Candidates for the Feb. 28, 2023 consolidated primary election may file their nominating petitions with Village Clerk, Diane D. McQuilkin, at the Village Hall, 301 E. North St., during the following date and time:

Monday, Nov. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Nomination papers must include a statement of candidacy, nominating petition sheets and a receipt for the filing of statement of economic interests.

Candidates for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election may file their nominating petitions during the following dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 12 from 7 to 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Petitions may also be mailed or submitted by a representative.

Village staff members are not permitted to dispense legal advice. Candidates are urged to consult with their own attorneys.