Breaking: Driver in Maple Park crash that killed 4-year-old charged with DUI, reckless homicide

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The driver in an Oct. 1 crash that killed a 4-year-old girl on Route 38 near Maple Park was charged with being high on marijuana when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar Barrios, 20, of DeKalb, was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI under the influence of THC – the active ingredient in marijuana – including aggravated DUI death, and reckless homicide in connection to the death of 4-year-old Paityn Moore, according to the release. Court records show the charges were filed Nov. 17.

Barrios was also charged with obstructing his identification to police, driving with a suspended license, speeding and improper lane use, all misdemeanors.

Cmdr. Brandon McKiness said Barrios has other warrants out for his arrest.

“He is actively hiding,” McKiness said of Barrios. “This is not, ‘Give a call and have him turn himself in.’ … He’s out there and we are trying to apprehend him.”

Barrios was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 east on Route 38 near Francis Road just after 6:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2018 Jeep Compass and then a 2010 Subaru Forester, officials stated in a news release at the time.

The little girl was properly secured in a child safety seat in the Jeep. She was first taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, then flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she died, the release had stated.

The Jeep driver, a DeKalb woman, was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life threatening injuries.

Barrios was taken to Delnor, then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

The driver of the Subaru was treated and released at the scene, the release stated.

Sheriff Ron Hain praised the detectives who investigated the crash “for their intensive work.”

“We take a zero tolerance approach to our proactive traffic enforcement to avoid tragedies such as this,” Hain stated in the release. “But when irresponsible people get behind the wheel when they should not, we will aggressively investigate the incident to swiftly bring justice to the offender and some closure for the family.”