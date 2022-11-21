Actor Terry Lynch to appear in St. Charles holiday program

ST. CHARLES – The Wednesdays @ One event series continues at 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles, when actor Terry Lynch portrays Victorian-era novelist Charles Dickens.

Lynch reflects on Dickens’ life, and discusses some of his best-loved holiday works, including “A Christmas Carol” and “The Cricket on the Hearth,” a news release stated.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to register online at www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. Wednesdays @ One events are produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center and presented through the support of Colonial Cafe.

“Terry Lynch entertained and educated our Wednesdays @ One audience last December with his portrayal of St. Nicholas,” James L. Collins, chairman of the Norris Cultural Arts Center,” stated in the release. “His Charles Dickens program will get you into the Christmas Spirit.”

A professional voice-over artist, actor and speaker in the Chicago area for more than 30 years, Lynch’s acting credits include stage, television, film and radio. Lynch has appeared regularly on the WGN morning show in Chicago, and draws upon his years of theatrical and improvisational training at Northern Illinois University, Second City Training Center, and The iO Theater to create unique presentations that are humorous, informative and inspirational, the release stated.