Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation to host kids and crafts fair Saturday in St. Charles

Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation is hosting a kids and crafts fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles.

Hickory Knolls s located at 3795 Campton Hills Drive. The foundation’s mission is to support children and adolescents in positive development within loving, non-violent families.

The event will feature a scavenger hunt, superhero capes and masks, storytelling and karaoke. The major sponsor of the event is the St. Charles Kiwanis Club.

A family pass is $10 for up to three people or $20 for up to seven people. To obtain tickets, go to bit.ly/2022KidsAndCrafts.