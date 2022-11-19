Breaking: One man dead, Sycamore man critical after crash in rural Kane County

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A young Elgin man was killed shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in a head-on crash on Plank Road west of Marshall Road in Plato Township, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The initial investigation shows that a 2014 Ford Fusion traveling east on Plank Road passed another vehicle also going east in a no-passing zone and struck a 2016 Subaru traveling west head-on, the release stated.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Harvy S. Barrios, 22, of Elgin, was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin where he was pronounced deceased, the release stated.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, Zabryan T. Dumas, 31, of Sycamore was also taken to St. Joseph Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

No spokesman for the hospital was available to provide a condition report for Dumas.

A passenger in the Ford Fusion, Jaqueline Aldape-Heredia, 21, of Glendale Heights, was also taken to to St. Joseph Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Sheriff’s detectives, and members of the Kane County Drone Team are continuing the investigation into this crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash and no citations have been issued.

Kane County Drone Operators, Elgin police, Pingree Grove police, Pingree Grove Fire Protection District and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

Plank Road from Bahr Road to Marshall Road was shut down until 6:15 a.m. for the crash investigation.