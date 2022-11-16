Jury finds St. Charles man guilty of 2019 sexual assault, home invasion

A jury has found a St. Charles man guilty of a criminal sexual assault and home invasion that occurred in 2019.

Jason A. Carter, 45, of the 300 block of Illinois Street, faces a minimum prison sentence of six years. He also must register for life as a sexual offender, according to the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

He is set to be sentenced at his next court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13. According to evidence presented by Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Busljeta and Matt Rodgers, at about 2 a.m. June 16, 2019, Carter heard the victim and her boyfriend return home to a neighboring residence.

A short time later after the boyfriend briefly left the residence, Carter entered their residence, saw the victim asleep on the sofa and sexually assaulted her, they said. When interviewed by police, Carter admitted to the criminal act, according to their testimony.

Upon conviction, Kane County Judge Alice Tracy revoked his $10,000 bond and ordered Carter be taken into custody at the Kane County Jail.