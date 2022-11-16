Geneva D-304 OKs tentative levy of nearly $96.4 million

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday approved a tentative levy of nearly $96.4 million, a 3.24% or $2.4 million increase over the previous year’s levy of $94 million.

A levy is what taxing bodies request to be collected in property taxes based on what they need and the equalized assessed value of property within the district. Taxing districts file their levy requests with the county, which collects the taxes and extends them to the taxing bodies.

“A house with a market value of $370,000 would see an estimated increase of $152 in the school district’s portion of the tax bill,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Todd Latham stated in an email.

The levy is applied to the equalized assessed valuation of property in the district, which is more than $1.64 billion, a 5.46% or $85.3 million more over the previous year’s EAV of $1.56 billion, according to Latham’s presentation at the meeting.

Latham said $81.5 million of the levy is capped by the Property Tax Extension Limitation Act. Known as the tax cap, it allows for an increase over the previous year’s levy of either the Consumer Price Index-Urban or 5%, whichever is less.

The CPI-U was 7.1% in December 2021, Latham said. There has not been a CPI-U of 5% since the inception of PTELL in 1991 until this year, according to Latham’s levy presentation.

The first year of new construction is also outside the tax cap, so, included in the levy is $14.3 million in new commercial, industrial and residential construction, Latham said.

Bond and interest and working cash bonds are also outside of the tax cap.

The district’s levy, like its budget, is divided into funds named for their functions, such as education, operations and maintenance, transportation, municipal retirement and bond and interest, according to the presentation.

The board held a truth in taxation hearing Monday night, but no member of the public spoke.

As part of a new law, Latham also disclosed the district’s reserve cash balances of all its funds as of Sept. 30, 2022 of nearly $94 million.

“This was not required until this year,” Latham said.

The next step will be a notice of public hearing to adopt the levy for tax year 2022 at the Dec. 12 school board meeting, he said.