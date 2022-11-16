Geneva Commons to host tree lighting, holiday celebration

Geneva Commons will host its annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

According to a news release, the community is invited to the free evening of family fun including holiday lights, selfie stations, free hot chocolate from Altiro Latin Fusion, free candy canes, toys giveaways and a visit from Santa.

Those Funny Little People, life-sized puppets who dance, sing and make people laugh, will kick off the celebration at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

In addition, children can get their photo taken with Santa every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 18. There will be toy giveaways for the kids, available while supplies last.

Santa can be found at 410 Commons Drive, between Sephora and Holm Studio.