NIU STEM Cafe in Sugar Grove explores sustainability for the holidays

Learn tips for creating a more sustainable holiday season at the next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe from geologist, sustainability expert and author Dean Bob Brinkmann.

The STEM Cafe will take place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Fireside Grille, 49 Sugar Lane in Sugar Grove. The event is free and open to the public with food and drink available for purchase.

To register for this event or find more information, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

According to a news release from NIU, for several years, Brinkmann has been sharing sustainability challenges to help people approach cooking, eating, entertaining and gift-giving in greener, more sustainable ways. Last year, he turned his sustainability focus on the holiday season, developing a series of videos on topics such as managing gift purchases, making holiday travel greener and incorporating sustainability into party planning and holiday meals.

At the STEM Cafe, Brinkmann will share some of the tips he developed for this series and talk about how small changes can cumulatively make a big difference, the release stated.