St. Charles City Council to receive update on First Street Plaza expansion project

Alderpersons on Monday will receive an update on the expansion of the First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles.

During the St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee meeting on Monday, City Administrator Heather McGuire will talk to alderpersons about the public comment and feedback received from the 2021 First Street Plaza Expansion Survey. She will also review the project timeline and funding efforts to date.

In addition, St. Charles Public Works Director Peter Suhr will update alderpersons on the project’s status. The first phase of the expansion project was completed this past spring.

Suhr will review the project design, scope and features, proposed project schedule for the second and final phase of construction along with project costs to date and projected construction costs for the second phase.

Last year, the city broke ground for the project. In 2020, alderpersons unanimously voted to purchase the former Manor Restaurant site at the southeast corner of Main and First streets for $1 million in order to expand the First Street Plaza.

That purchase included a $400,000 donation from the city and a $600,000 donation from Exelon.

Future plans include a paved plaza in addition to a solar pergola structure that would help power the plaza and the structure. Public art would also be installed as part of the project and plans also call for closing a section of First Street to vehicles to create a pedestrian walkway.

The St. Charles Initiative, an independent advisory committee under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, is raising funds for the project.