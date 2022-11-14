November 14, 2022
News - Kane County

Shop Pink Friday in downtown Batavia Nov. 18

By Shaw Local News Network

The River Street archway at River and Wilson streets in downtown Batavia. (Shaw Media file photo) (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Shoppers are invited to enjoy Pink Friday in downtown Batavia on Friday, Nov. 18 and support small businesses.

The event was created by The Boutique Hub to support local shops during the holiday season. According to a news release, the event is described as a “small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience,” reminding people to consider shopping local first this holiday season.

Participating businesses include:

  • The Batavia Boardwalk Shops
  • Bocaditos Café
  • Desmond Brown
  • Flyleaf Bakery Café
  • Gia Bella Designs
  • Healing Arts Metaphysical Center
  • Light & Pine Collective
  • lily & pie
  • Limestone Coffee & Tea
  • Red Hive Market
  • Six Cypress Boutique
  • Special Occasions on The Avenue
  • The Tea Tree

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Downtown Batavia. For more information, contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com.

