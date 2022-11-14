Shop Pink Friday in downtown Batavia Nov. 18

Shoppers are invited to enjoy Pink Friday in downtown Batavia on Friday, Nov. 18 and support small businesses.

The event was created by The Boutique Hub to support local shops during the holiday season. According to a news release, the event is described as a “small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience,” reminding people to consider shopping local first this holiday season.

Participating businesses include:

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Bocaditos Café

Desmond Brown

Flyleaf Bakery Café

Gia Bella Designs

Healing Arts Metaphysical Center

Light & Pine Collective

lily & pie

Limestone Coffee & Tea

Red Hive Market

Six Cypress Boutique

Special Occasions on The Avenue

The Tea Tree

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Downtown Batavia. For more information, contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com.