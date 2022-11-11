Geneva middle school honors vets on Veterans Day

GENEVA – The prelude of “God Bless America,” “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” played to a hushed crowd Friday as the Geneva Middle School North’s Veterans Day Ceremony began.

The gym was festooned with red, white and blue stars, bunting and balloons, while most students dressed in the same colors for the recognition of the veterans and their service.

Students gave tributes to their family’s veterans, calling on grandpas, great-grandpas and aunts to stand for recognition.

Army Veteran Lisa Mattingly of Winfield was honored during a Veterans Day program at Geneva Middle School North on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Keynote speaker, Van C. Stone, a decorated Vietnam veteran, said that this was his 19th year speaking at the middle school for Veterans Day and announced that it would be his last.

Then he turned it around to thank the school staff and administrators who invite veterans to their ceremony.

“Twenty-six years of putting this event on,” Stone said. “It is my honor and my privilege to present this flag, which I understand flew in Iraq, and was given to my daughter, which was given to me. I had it engraved to Jim Cook and the Geneva Middle School North staff, who never forgot us.”

Student Molly Hughes plays the drum during a Veterans Day program at Geneva Middle School North on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Cook is a social studies teacher at the middle school.

“On behalf of all the teachers in the social studies department, which puts an awful lot of work in this whole presentation, thank you Captain Stone,” Cook said. “And veterans, we will never forget you here at Geneva Middle School North.”

In accepting the invitation to speak again at the middle school, Stone said he reflected on how he’s been a public speaker for more than 60 years.

Vietnam Veteran Van Stone gives the keynote address during a Veterans Day program at Geneva Middle School North on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

“For 55 of those years, I had the honor and the privilege to speak to audiences all across this great country on occasions honoring the men and women who served the world in our military,” Stone said. “I served as a combat officer of the infantry … in Vietnam. I have friends and sons of friends whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall. I think we are all quite aware that Americans have been fighting and dying for your freedom … all around the world for more than 250 years.”

Stone said during that time, “many tears have been shed by mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles and grandparents.”

Seventh-grader Owen Schultz wears a military hat during a Veterans Day program at Geneva Middle School North on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

“Many American children have had to live in a world that took a parent from them,” Stone said. “And yet through their grief and their courage, a tremendous pride that developed and then displayed. And a grateful nation has – and I pray to God always will – honor the sacrifices made by our loved ones who served.”

Regarding his decision to end public speaking, after Stone quoted Gen. McArthur, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away,” the audience erupted in applause and cheers.

“And like old soldiers,” Stone said, “the time has come for me to fade away.”

He called upon others to carry forward the remembrance of veterans and heroes.

Stone said veterans and heroes can be honored with ceremonies, but also by “living our lives as if these values have been paid for by the courage and blood of others.”

“Because, quite frankly my friends, they were,” Stone said.

Andrea Crosetti of Geneva, a Navy veteran, attended with her father, David Hoff Aurora, also a Navy veteran.

Geneva Middle School North hosted a Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

“I thought it was amazing,” Crosetti said. “It was awesome for the kids to see all the veterans and honor those and their families. It was an honor to be here … I was very grateful to get the invitation and that my dad was able to come and we were able to celebrate together.”

Crosetti said she served on the USS Boxer and Naval Air Station Brunswick Maine. Her father, David Hoff of Aurora, served on the USS Erie.

“I’m proud of this old sailor,” Hoff said, putting his arm around his daughter and hugging her tight. “And I’m proud of everybody for doing this.”