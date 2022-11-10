Kane County Forest Preserve District to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new tallgrass prairie exhibit

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites the public to celebrate the official opening of the latest addition to Creek Bend Nature Center — the Tallgrass Prairie Adventure exhibit.

According to a news release, the celebration includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony, light refreshments and a children’s craft. This free, family-friendly celebration is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Creek Bend Nature Center. The exhibit explores animals that live in tallgrass prairies, restoration efforts and more.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County applied for an Illinois Public Museum capital grant for the project in May of 2020. The grant program is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The district received an initial notification in November 2020 that it would be awarded $200,000 for the project, the release stated.

Official IDNR approval to move forward was then granted in April 2021. After soliciting proposals in June 2021, the Forest Preserve Commission approved a contract with the Chase Studio Exhibit Division of the Ozark Museum of Natural History for the design, fabrication and installation of the exhibit.

The exhibit was constructed off-site in Cedarcreek, Missouri, then transported to St. Charles for installation. The installation of the exhibit began Oct. 10, the release stated.

Creek Bend Nature Center is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free.