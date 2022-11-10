Kane County Forest Preserve District offering Certified Naturalist training program

The Kane County Forest Preserve District is holding an informational session for those interested in becoming a certified Kane County Naturalist from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center.

According to a news release, attendees will learn the details about how to become a certified naturalist and the benefits of the nature education program for adults.

Students must complete six core classes, four field trips and 30 hours of advanced coursework/volunteer work to earn initial Certified Naturalist certification. This program provides opportunities to develop, lead and participate in conservation initiatives. Volunteering is strongly encouraged for all participants. Continuing education training courses will be offered annually to maintain certification and to further knowledge and skills. Classes begin in January, followed by spring field trips, the release stated.

The mission of the program is to promote awareness and citizen stewardship of Kane County’s natural resources through science-based education and community service. The Certified Naturalist Program is a cooperative program of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, the St. Charles Park District and the Geneva Park District.

Hickory Knolls Discovery Center is located at 3795 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles.