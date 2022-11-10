Geneva schools to host Veterans Day events

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 students and staff will host area veterans at student-led ceremonies on Veterans Day at several schools, officials announced in a news release.

Veterans are welcome to attend all-school ceremonies from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Geneva Middle School North, 1357 Viking Drive and at 8:45 a.m. at Geneva Middle School South, 1415 Viking Drive, according to the release.

The ceremony includes participation by the social studies classes and clubs, performances by the eighth-grade choirs, bands and orchestras and student speakers.

Veterans attending Geneva Middle School North are invited to submit photos in advance for a photo story compilation that will be projected during the ceremony.

At Geneva Middle School South, veterans are invited to talk with students after the ceremonies end during a continental breakfast in the cafeteria.

Decorated Vietnam veteran Capt. Van C. Stone is the scheduled keynote speaker at Geneva Middle School North. A Geneva resident, Stone served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 with assignments in armor and infantry. He served in Vietnam from 1969-1970.

Stone has a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts.

The community is invited to watch a 1.5-mile Veterans Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. from Mill Creek Elementary School, 0N900 Brundige Drive, Geneva where more than 30 veterans will parade down the street lined with more than 200 American flags.

The Illinois 144th Army National Guard Band, State Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago and local scout troops will join them as they head south on Brundige to Schoolhouse Lane before going east on Keslinger Road.

Students will be along the parade route cheering. After the parade, veterans are invited to attend the school assembly, the release stated.

This is the 10th year Mill Creek has honored veterans and the second year for the parade, which is supported by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Elburn Fire Department and Greenfields of Geneva, a local retirement community, the release stated.

The parade route will be lined with more than 200 American flags provided by a True Patriots Care, a nonprofit which recognizes and supporta first responders and service members.

Students enrolled at Fabyan and the Geneva Early Learning Program have been coloring poppies and the main hallway entrance includes a display of photos called the “Wall of Veterans.”

Also, each class at Fabyan will build one row of a chain-link flag which will be displayed at the bottom of the stairs outside the gym.

Fabyan staff will also display veterans’ equipment and clothing in a case by the library, as well as a memorial of photos of veterans they wish to honor.