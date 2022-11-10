Geneva highlights Small Business Saturday Nov. 26

GENEVA – With an eye to the holiday shopping season, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns issued a proclamation recognizing Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday.

The distinction for the Saturday after Thanksgiving seeks to support small businesses, as Black Friday tends to be aimed toward large department stores. The proclamation Burns issued Monday night acknowledges 32.5 million small businesses are responsible for 62% of new jobs created since 1995.

But Geneva’s downtown merchants are extending the promotion beyond Small Business Saturday, offering a Shop Local Challenge from Black Friday through Christmas Eve, organizer Jennifer Kay of Jennifer Kay Photography said.

“The premise is that shoppers will come into town and do their holiday shopping and post photos of themselves on Instagram and Facebook at the shops using the hashtag #shopgenevail2022 to be entered to win weekly prizes from the merchants and restaurants as well as one basket prize at the end,” Kay wrote in an email.

Merchants and restaurants have a deadline of Nov. 18 to sign up.

Participants will donate two items — one to be a prize in the weekly giveaways and one to be part of a big prize basket at the end. Weekly prizes will be picked up at the businesses and basket prizes will need to be dropped off at the chamber office by Dec. 19.

The grand prize basket winner will be chosen after Christmas.