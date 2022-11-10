November 10, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Kane County

Batavia Public Library joins worldwide book club with award-winning novel

By Shaw Local News Network
Batavia Public Library cardholders of all ages may experience Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club, with Newberry Award-winning young adult novel “A Snake Falls to Earth” until Nov. 16.

According to a news release, the Big Library Read novel is available in more than 21,000 libraries around the world, including approximately 90% of public libraries in North America and thousands of schools. During this program, readers participate in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook through public libraries. “A Snake Falls to Earth” is the 29th selection of this program, which began in 2013 and takes place three times each year, the release stated.

Readers may join the online discussion about the book at biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion.

Batavia