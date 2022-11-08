Waubonsee Community College to host Veterans Day ceremony

Waubonsee Community College will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event will feature a keynote presentation by alumnus Timothy Coakley, commander, chief executive officer of Tactical Emergency Consultants International, Inc., according to a news release.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the Academic and Professional Center at Waubonsee’s Sugar Grove campus. Immediately following the program, all veterans are invited to participate in a group photo.

Learn more about this event by visiting calendar.waubonsee.edu/veterans. Those who are unable to attend are invited to view the presentation virtually at waubonsee.edu/vetsday. This event is free and open to the public.