Elgin Community College receives state grant for to help students pursuing in-demand healthcare careers

Elgin Community College has been awarded $695,000 from the state of Illinois for its Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce program.

According to a news release, this program aims to address the shortage of workers in health care, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, by expanding opportunities for individuals to obtain credentials and degrees in select health care fields and providing current health care systems the ability to upskill or reskill their workforce.

The PATH program provides extra wrap-around support, like tuition assistance, textbook help and child care for qualified students pursuing credentials for in-demand health care careers.

Nineteen current ECC health profession programs qualify for PATH, along with three short-term training programs being offered through ECC’s Workforce Development Division. Some programs can be completed in six months or less.

The program is open to both new students and current health care workers looking to reskill or upskill. ECC is hosting multiple information sessions throughout the winter to help interested individuals understand PATH and determine if they qualify, the release stated.

Learn more about which programs are PATH-eligible and register for an information session at https://bit.ly/3TNBGRe. Both in-person and virtual sessions are available.