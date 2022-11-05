Finalists named for Waubonsee Community College presidency

Waubonsee Community College’s presidential search committee has selected three finalists — Mark Cutris-Chavez of the College of DuPage, Brian Knetl of Grand Rapids Community College and Jamal Scott of Waubonsee Community College, according to a news release.

Curtis-Chavez is currently a provost at the College of DuPage, Knetl is also a provost and the executive vice president of academic student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Scott is the vice president of strategy and community development at Waubonsee Community College.

These candidates will advance to the next step in the search process, which includes on-campus interviews.

More information about the finalists is available at waubonsee.edu/presidentssearch.

Waubonsee is searching for the fifth president in the college’s history as Christine Sobek will retire in early January after 33 years at the college and more than 21 as president, the release stated.