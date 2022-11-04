Rosary High School to hold open house Nov. 30

Rosary High School is hosting an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 for parents and their daughters in grades 5 through 8.

All families who are interested in learning more about Rosary are invited to attend, according to a news release.

The open house will begin with a presentation in the auditorium. Families are then welcome to visit academic departments, fine arts, clubs, athletics, counseling and advising. Guests will meet students, faculty and staff.

Registration is not required, but pre-registration will save time at check-in. To register, visit rosaryhs.com/openhouse.