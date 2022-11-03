Kane County election complaint line to open Nov. 8

Voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities on Election Day should report them to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s Office, according to a news release.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses possible illegal election activity such as electioneering, illegally placed campaign signs or denial of voting rights at any of Kane County’s 291 voting precincts should call 630-208-5328.

The complaint line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Representatives of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office will take the complaints about potential violations of Illinois election laws and are prepared to travel to polling places to ensure compliance with state election laws, the release stated.

The complaint line is for Election Day only and is not for election questions, such as polling times and places.

Voters who experience or witness concerns at any polling location during the early voting period or voters in need of election information should call the Kane County Clerk’s Election Help Line at 630-232-5990.