Toys for Tommy returns for second year to honor St. Charles toddler

The Toys for Tommy Toy Drive returns for the second year, benefiting the children of the Tri-County Salvation Army.

Toys and gift card donations are due by Dec. 1.

According to a news release, on June 14, 2020, St. Charles residents Tom and Jennifer Stopka lost their 18 month-old son Tommy in a drowning incident near their home.

The family is committed to doing good to keep his spirit alive and to help children in the area, the release stated.

The idea for the drive was born shortly after Tommy’s death, when the family donated several of his larger toys to the Tri-County Salvation Army. Last year, the Stopkas asked close family and friends if they would like to join them in making a donation of new toys on Tommy’s Dec. 3 birthday.

Last year, the family collected 300 gifts, including 15 new bicycles, electric and manual scooters, a ride-in Jeep, Legos, Barbies, books, toy cars, games and toys for all ages. They received over $1,200 in gift cards for older children and purchased more with cash donations.

The couple’s Amazon Wish List for the Toy Drive can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/2YK9BD757SLDI/guest-view?ref=gr_search_page_result or by searching “Tommy Stopka.”

For drop-off locations and more information, contact toysfortommy@gmail.com.