The annual St. Charles Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Fire Station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave. Residents are invited to join in and show their appreciation for the country’s veterans, according to a news release.

The ceremony will begin with the singing of the national anthem, followed by an opening prayer, remarks, a closing prayer, gun salute and the playing of taps.

For more information about this event, contact Mark Powell at 630-239-6444.