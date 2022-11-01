Six St. Charles businesses named in first Made in St. Charles program

Broken Brix Homebrew Shop, Mad Batter Bakery & Confections, Gindo’s Spice of Life, Campbell Creations, Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. and Smitty’s on the Corner have been named as the recipients of the first-ever Made in St. Charles program.

The Made in St. Charles program was launched by the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Business Development and Sales Committee, which is run by St. Charles Business Alliance volunteers. The goal of the program is to showcase St. Charles businesses that create their products in St. Charles.

To have been eligible as a candidate for the Made in St. Charles program, businesses had to have a brick-and-mortar location in St. Charles, produce their products here in St. Charles and be tourism-friendly.

“These are fantastic, local St. Charles businesses, and I’m happy that we created this program to give them that recognition,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “I’m looking forward to seeing this program grow.”

To watch a video for each business that highlights the products they make, go to stcalliance.org/stcmakers.