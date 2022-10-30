Batavia Chamber announces community flag design contest

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced a community flag design contest that is open to all Batavia residents. The contest will engage citizens to design a flag that represents their love for Batavia, according to a news release from the Chamber.

The intention of the contest is not to create an official city flag. Rather, a committee is asking the community to help design a flag that can be proudly flown to demonstrate commitment to, and involvement in, the community. It is anticipated that the flag will be displayed at residences, businesses and in gardens throughout the city, the release stated.

The contest opens Nov. 1 and runs through March 1, 2023. The winning design will be announced April 1, 2023.

A Batavia resident will design the flag, and Flag Source, 951 Swanson Drive in Batavia, https://www.flagsource.com/, will manufacture the flags.

All Batavia residents are invited to participate in the competition. There is no age restriction and no fee to enter. The design should use no more than 3 colors, must fit a 3′ x 5′ ratio, and must be original. The winning design will be sold in two formats: a 3′ x 5′ flag and a 121/2″ x 18″ garden flag. The 3′ x 5′ flag will sell for $50; the garden flag will sell for $35 and includes a stake.

The Batavia Chamber will donate 25% of the flag sales to the Fox Valley Patriotic Organization in support of the Batavia Flag Day Monument, the release stated.

Visit www.BataviaFlag.org for contest details, instructions, and a submission form. Follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087253054167 for updates.