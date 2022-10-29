Two women killed in early morning crash in Geneva

Two women were killed and two men were injured in a three-car crash that occurred at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway in Geneva.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and ran a red traffic light at Kirk Road, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department.

The Dodge Charger then collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe heading southbound on Kirk Road, according to the release. The collision forced the Dodge Charger into a secondary accident with a tow truck, which was facing eastbound in a left-hand turn lane on Fabyan Parkway waiting to turn north on Kirk Road.

The Dodge Charger was driven by a 25-year-old Rockford woman who had an unidentified female passenger in her car. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene, the release stated.

A 50-year-old North Aurora man, who was driving the Hyundai Santa Fe, was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. He is listed in critical condition.

The tow truck driver, 31, who is a Batavia resident, was transported by the Geneva Fire Department to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Geneva Police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner’s Office worked collaboratively to investigate the crash. The intersection and portions of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway were closed while law enforcement personnel were on the scene.

The Geneva Emergency Management Agency and Kane County Office of Emergency Management provided traffic assistance. All roadways were reopened by 8 a.m.

Geneva Police also were assisted by the West Chicago, Batavia, and St. Charles police departments as well as the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.