Christ Community Church in to hold blood drive Nov. 3 at St. Charles location

Christ Community Church will hold a blood drive for Versiti Blood Bank from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at its St. Charles campus, 37W100 Bolcum Road.

According to a news release, the community is invited to join in an effort to make a difference through the donation of blood. Donors will receive a buy-one-get-one-free entree coupon for Noodles and Company while supplies last.

To register for a slot or to learn more, visit ccclife.org/blood. While registration is preferred, walk-ups will also be accepted.