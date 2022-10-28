Brick repair project to impact traffic on Third Street in Geneva

South Third Street in Geneva will be limited to one lane of traffic during daytime hours beginning Thursday, Nov. 3 as a contractor repairs the downtown area’s brick crosswalks.

According to a news release, crosswalks scheduled for repair on Third Street include James, Franklin and Fulton streets. Additional work will take place on South Street near Third Street. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic and repairs will be staggered so only one intersection is under construction at a time.

The contractor will be working from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and all lanes of traffic will be reopened each evening until work resumes the following day. The repairs, which will start on James Street and progress southbound, are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 11.

The project may require the closure of a few parking spaces for equipment. Downtown sidewalks will remain open except for at the intersections where work is in progress.

For more information, contact the Geneva Public Works Department at 630-232-1501.