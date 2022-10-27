Ecker Center hosts Roaring 20s fundraising gala

ST. CHARLES – Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is hosting a Roaring 20′s-themed fundraising gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Royal Fox Country Club 4405 Royal and Ancient Drive, St. Charles.

Tickets are $125 per person, $225 per couple or $850 for a group of eight and may be purchased online at eckercenter.org.

Elgin-based Ecker Center, a nonprofit agency that serves those with mental health needs in Kane County, also has a office at 409 Illinois Ave., Unit 1A., St. Charles. Ecker’s services includes prevention, education, and intervention.

All are welcome to attend the gala, cocktail or semi-formal attire encouraged, according to a news release.

The evening will begin with a reception featuring 1920′s-inspired cocktails, butler-passed appetizers and live jazz by Louis Pettinelli Entertainment.

A carving station and grazing tables featuring a variety of hors d’oeuvres and canapes will be served throughout the evening.

The main presentation will include announcements about new and upcoming Ecker programs and services and testimonials from individuals who will share their experiences as Ecker clients.

A meet and greet with staff and supporters will follow the presentation.

Throughout the evening, guests may browse items on display for the silent auction, which features several decorated trees and unique items and experiences, the release stated.

The auction will be online and open to the public one week prior to the event, and bidding will close at 8:30 p.m. on the evening of the event.

Additional event highlights will include a photo booth with a Jazz Age themed backdrop and props, a wine pull and a 50/50 raffle.

Those who cannot attend may still contribute to the success of this event as an event sponsor, auction item donor, program book advertiser, tree decorator or cash donor.

Contact Jennifer Flory at jflory@eckercenter.org for additional details.