One week remains to view Batavia Public Library’s October Art Wall

One week remains to view the vivid oil paintings and evocative charcoal drawings created by Bulgarian-born artist Maria Ananieva that hang in the Batavia Public Library’s art gallery space.

According to a news release from the library, Ananieva largely focuses on flowers and birds, using bold colors and confident brushstrokes. The Batavia-based artist said she is inspired by nature and the beauty it reveals, according to a press release from the library.

Ananieva, 22, immigrated to the U.S. around six years ago with her family. This is her first show at the library’s gallery. The Art Wall is located on the upper level of the library, beyond the “hold” shelves.

The exhibit ends Monday, Oct. 31 and may be viewed during regular library hours. Admission is free and pieces in the exhibit are for sale. Purchases may be arranged directly with Ananieva.