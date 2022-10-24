October 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

St. Charles lecture to explore Edgar Allan Poe as Halloween approaches

William Pack to appear at Baker Community Center

By Shaw Local News Network
Edgar Allan Poe will be the subject of the free lecture by William Pack.

(Image provided by Norris Cultural Arts Center)

ST. CHARLES – As Halloween nears, the Wednesdays @ One series presents author and lecturer William Pack in a program examining the life and works of an American writer best remembered for his tales of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.

The program begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, in the auditorium of the Baker Community Center at 101 S. Second St. in downtown St. Charles. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to register online through a link at www.NorrisCulturalArts.com.

In “The Essential Edgar Allan Poe,” Pack creates a concise and honest portrait of the influential author, one of the most important and tragic figures in literature, a news release stated.

Wednesdays @ One events are produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, and are presented free of charge thanks to the support of Colonial Cafe.

St. CharlesKane CountyLecture