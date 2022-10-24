St. Charles lecture to explore Edgar Allan Poe as Halloween approaches

ST. CHARLES – As Halloween nears, the Wednesdays @ One series presents author and lecturer William Pack in a program examining the life and works of an American writer best remembered for his tales of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.

The program begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, in the auditorium of the Baker Community Center at 101 S. Second St. in downtown St. Charles. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to register online through a link at www.NorrisCulturalArts.com.

In “The Essential Edgar Allan Poe,” Pack creates a concise and honest portrait of the influential author, one of the most important and tragic figures in literature, a news release stated.

Wednesdays @ One events are produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, and are presented free of charge thanks to the support of Colonial Cafe.