St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade application deadline extended

The St. Charles Business Alliance has extended the deadline for entry in the 2022 St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade, which takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release, businesses, nonprofits and community groups who are interested in being in the parade may return the completed application and documents by no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 4.

All entries must include each of the following documents:

A completed entry form on or before Nov. 4.

A certificate of insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and the city of St. Charles as additional insured on or before Nov. 4.

A signed copy of the Electric Christmas Parade Rules & Regulations on or before Nov. 4.

An entry fee of $275 for business entries or $25 for non-profits made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance on or before Nov. 4.

Applications for the Electric Christmas Parade can be found at stcholidayhomecoming.com. All the necessary documents must be returned to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174, or emailed to info@stcalliance.org on or before Nov. 4.