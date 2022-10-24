Six nominations selected for first-ever Made in St. Charles program

With a multitude of applications received, the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Business Development and Sales Committee is proud to present the final nominations for the first-ever Made in St. Charles program.

One selection will be announced each day, starting on Monday and concluding on Saturday.

The selections will be announced on stcalliance.org/stcmakers and the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Facebook page.

Each selection will have a video highlighting their business and the products that they create. The Made in St. Charles program was launched by the Business Development and Sales Committee, which is run by St. Charles Business Alliance volunteers.

The program’s goal is to highlight and celebrate St. Charles businesses that make their products in St. Charles.

To be eligible as a candidate for the Made in St. Charles program, businesses had to have a brick-and-mortar location in St. Charles, must produce their products here in St. Charles and be tourism-friendly.

“We are looking forward to announcing the six selections,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “All these businesses are well-deserving and they truly exemplify what it means to be a maker in St. Charles.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Made in St. Charles program and the businesses selected can go to stcalliance.org/stcmakers. Any additional questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.