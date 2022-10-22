Waubonsee Community College Board endorses final concept for new Career and Technical Education building

The Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees endorsed a final concept and direction for a new Career and Technical Education building at its Oct. 19 meeting.

According to a news release from the college, while the project is still in its early stages, current concepts call for a building that is just over 100,000 square feet, with a projected cost of around $59 million. The building will be on the south end of campus and visible from Route 47.

The building will house Waubonsee’s Auto Body Repair, Automotive Technology and Welding Technology programs. The new space will allow those programs to expand in a variety of ways, including increased enrollment capacities, increased “time on task” for students, enhanced curricular possibilities, greater opportunity for industry partnerships and more, the release stated.

Waubonsee is working with Demonica Kemper Architects and Pepper Construction Company for this project. It is expected to take roughly two years to complete, the release stated.