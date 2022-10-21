Kane County plans Halloween weekend drunk driving prevention program

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser has announced that her office will work with Kane County police agencies to stop impaired driving during Halloween weekend.

According to a news release, the no-refusal initiative is designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest. Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys are on hand to assist police officers through the search warrant process to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a lawfully requested blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law.

Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists. Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges, the release stated.

The operation will be the 29th no-refusal since the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office began the program in 2008, the release stated.