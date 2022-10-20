Plans for St. Charles’ second marijuana dispensary moving forward

Plans for St. Charles’ second recreational marijuana dispensary have taken another step forward.

The dispensary plans to locate in the Randall Plaza shopping center on the city’s west side. At their meeting Tuesday, the majority of St. Charles plan commissioners recommended approval of a special use application for Consume Cannabis of St. Charles to locate in a 4,146-square-foot space at 584 S. Randall Road that formerly housed a sports bar.

Syrup restaurant and La Huerta Market are other businesses located in the shopping center. Commissioners recommended approval of the special use application with the condition that crosswalks, stop signs or speed bumps be installed to help control traffic flow and to increase safety for pedestrians walking back and forth to their vehicles.

Voting “no” were commissioners Jeff Funke and Zach Ewoldt. The proposal will now go to the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee for review.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, St. Charles Township resident Max Gordon spoke out against the plans.

“It’s a bad location for it,” he said, in addressing plan commissioners. “It’s the wrong location.”

The space, which is located between La Huerta Market and One Price Cleaners, previously housed Real Time Sports, which closed in 2011. The plan is to divide the 8,500-square-foot space into two spaces, creating a 4,146-square-foot space for Consume Cannabis.

This would be Consume Cannabis’ fifth marijuana dispensary in Illinois. Consume Cannabis also has marijuana dispensaries in Oakbrook Terrace, Marion, Chicago and Carbondale along with dispensaries in Michigan and Arizona.

Consumption of the products in the space would not be allowed, Jake Coward, speaking on behalf of Consume Cannabis, told plan commissioners. Plans call for a minimum of one licensed armed security guard in the building at all times staff is present, whether during public hours or not. The facility also will have a state-of-the-art security system, including camera surveillance of the entire facility.

“We constantly monitor it on a 24-hour basis by a remote alarm company,” Coward said. “On top of that, we work with a third party armed security provider, Silver Star. They secure all of our facilities.”

In answering a question from a plan commissioner, Coward said the security cameras would also be able to see if someone is trying to consume a product in the adjacent parking lot. He said signs could be posted reminding customers that consumption in the parking lot is not allowed.

Customers would have to show proper identification to enter the dispensary, according to the application. Consume Cannabis of St. Charles would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Aldermen previously had voted 6-3 to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries to locate in the city. As part of the city’s rules, two recreational marijuana dispensaries can locate in the city – one on the east side and one on the west side of the Fox River.

The city’s first recreational marijuana dispensary, Zen Leaf, opened last year in the former Jared Jewelry store in the Main Street Commons shopping center in St. Charles. In 2020, Zen Leaf began selling recreational marijuana at its dispensary at 3714 Illinois Ave. after St. Charles aldermen gave it the green light.

To accommodate Zen Leaf’s growth, the dispensary moved into the former Jared Jewelry store. Zen Leaf opened in St. Charles in 2015 as a medical marijuana dispensary.